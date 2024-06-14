Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Autonomy on the horizon for First Nations University of Canada with new partnership

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 7:30 pm
1 min read
A new partnership sets the First Nations University of Canada on the path to becoming fully autonomous. View image in full screen
A new partnership sets the First Nations University of Canada on the path to becoming fully autonomous. Andrew Benson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Independence and expanded community-led programming is on the horizon for the First Nations University of Canada.

A new partnership with the Mastercard foundation — with a $22.3-million funding boost — sets the university on the path to becoming fully autonomous, which has been its vision since it was established in 1976.

“This historic agreement is an example of educational and economic reconciliation and responsibility in action,” First Nations University of Canada President Jacqueline Ottman said.

“It is reflective of the strong and respectful relationship that First Nations University of Canada and the Mastercard Foundation have developed while building this partnership, which is focused on systemic, deep-seated change that supports Indigenous students and communities.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A release from the university said the partnership will focus on four key areas: transforming post-secondary education across Canada, achieving full autonomy for the university, leading economic reconciliation efforts, and developing new Indigenous programs in priority fields.

Story continues below advertisement

These programs include Indigenous journalism and communication arts, mental health and wellness, paralegal studies, and Indigenous languages revitalization.

“First Nations University of Canada is deeply committed to the transformative and healing impact of Indigenous ways of being, knowing, and doing, accomplished through post-secondary education,” Ottman said.

“I truly appreciate and value the relationship with the Mastercard Foundation and look forward to the contributions we will make together.”

According to the university, more than 1,000 students will complete new programs and 6,000 will benefit from access to internships, mentorships and career opportunities over the next five years.

Click to play video: 'Regina Police Service hosts Indigenous police academy at First Nations University'
Regina Police Service hosts Indigenous police academy at First Nations University
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices