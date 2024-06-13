Menu

Canada

Phase one of building small nuclear reactor in Ontario is complete: energy minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
The first phase of building a small nuclear reactor east of Toronto is complete.

Ontario Power Generation is building four small modular reactors at its Darlington site in Clarington, Ont.

New Energy and Electrification Minister Stephen Lecce says the first phase of construction on one of those reactors has been completed on time and on budget.

The reactors will produce 1,200 megawatts of electricity, enough to power more than one million homes.

Lecce also says a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation has secured a $360-million deal to help refurbish a nuclear plant in Romania.

As part of the Romanian deal, Ontario nuclear workers will provide their expertise on the refurbishment after the federal government came to an agreement with the European country to provide work on its lone nuclear plant.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

