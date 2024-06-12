Long time Regina Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Sawa passes away

Send this page to someone via email

Victor Sawa, conductor of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) from 1997 to 2016 has died.

In a Facebook post from the symphony, the orchestra said Sawa was a true Regina icon who invited people into the world of classical music with a smile.

Sawa was a renowned conductor and beloved figure in the Regina arts community. The symphony said he passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday but had been dealing with an illness for some time.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Sawa was most recently the Conductor Emeritus for the RSO and last conducted in January 2023 with the Golden Age of Hollywood Concert.

“The family is gathered together now and asks for privacy at this time to process this massive loss,” the post read.

The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra shared their condolences online. Sawa spent 2010 to 2015 with that organization.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are grateful for his impact on the SSO, and the Saskatchewan music community. He will be remembered fondly by so many, as he made everyone feel welcome on and off the stage,” the post reads.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced in the coming days.