Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

This year’s SaskTel Plaza of Honour inductees announced

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 2:24 pm
1 min read
Three men who made an impact on the Saskatchewan Roughriders were announced as this year's Plaza of Honour inductees. View image in full screen
Three men who made an impact on the Saskatchewan Roughriders were announced as this year's Plaza of Honour inductees. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three men who made an incredible impact on the Saskatchewan Roughriders are being recognized for their contributions.

Darian Durant, Steve Molnar and former general manager Roy Shivers will be inducted into the 2024 SaskTel Plaza of Honour.

According to a release, Durant holds Rider Nation’s heart for his historic Grey Cup win at Mosaic Stadium in 2013, Shivers made history when he was named the first Black general manager in CFL history, and hometown hero Molnar played a pivotal role in getting the Roughriders to the 1976 Grey Cup.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I can’t think of three greater people to induct into the Plaza of Honour, as all three men have made an immeasurable impact on the Saskatchewan Roughriders,” said Steve Mazurak, Plaza of Honour selection committee chair.

“Among their many accomplishments, Darian Durant and Steve Molnar have seven Grey Cup appearances between them, and Roy Shivers made history when he hired Danny Barrett to become the first Black GM/Head Coach tandem in professional football. On behalf of all of Rider Nation, as well as the selection committee, I want to congratulate them on this great honour.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The selection committee, made up of eight members, meets each spring to discuss and vote on each year’s Plaza of Honour induction class, the release read.

The three men will be formally enshrined into the Plaza of Honour on Oct. 12 during a special ceremony.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices