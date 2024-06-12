This year’s SaskTel Plaza of Honour inductees announced

Three men who made an incredible impact on the Saskatchewan Roughriders are being recognized for their contributions.

Darian Durant, Steve Molnar and former general manager Roy Shivers will be inducted into the 2024 SaskTel Plaza of Honour.

According to a release, Durant holds Rider Nation’s heart for his historic Grey Cup win at Mosaic Stadium in 2013, Shivers made history when he was named the first Black general manager in CFL history, and hometown hero Molnar played a pivotal role in getting the Roughriders to the 1976 Grey Cup.

“I can’t think of three greater people to induct into the Plaza of Honour, as all three men have made an immeasurable impact on the Saskatchewan Roughriders,” said Steve Mazurak, Plaza of Honour selection committee chair.

“Among their many accomplishments, Darian Durant and Steve Molnar have seven Grey Cup appearances between them, and Roy Shivers made history when he hired Danny Barrett to become the first Black GM/Head Coach tandem in professional football. On behalf of all of Rider Nation, as well as the selection committee, I want to congratulate them on this great honour.”

The selection committee, made up of eight members, meets each spring to discuss and vote on each year’s Plaza of Honour induction class, the release read.

The three men will be formally enshrined into the Plaza of Honour on Oct. 12 during a special ceremony.