Grazing goats return to Lethbridge river valley

For the sixth year, the City of Lethbridge has tasked 200 goats with munching on invasive weeds in four of the river valley parks throughout the summer.

Jackie Cardinal, Lethbridge parks natural resource co-ordinator, says the city opts to use goats to clear invasive weeds because they’re quick and nimble, and can reach areas a human may not be able to.

“The goats come in towards the end of May or beginning of June,” Cardinal said.

“They target mostly leafy spurge, as well as thistle, wormwood and a few other weedy species.”

Cardinal says the city also prefers the goat method because it prevents damage to the river valley’s sensitive ecosystem, which is home to many different native species of plants and animals.

“By not using pesticides, we’re not having any impacts on the river’s water quality or impacts to vegetation like the choke cherry or trees,” Cardinal said.

Grazing occurs for eight to 10 hours per day, with a two-to-three-hour break so the herd can rest and digest.

The goats are watched closely by herder Trent Cahoon and herding dog Jip, who work as a team to keep the goats together.

Cahoon says it’s generally uncommon for goats to “stick together” in a herd.

“Because we simulate a predator with the dog, (the goats) are taught that the only safety is in the herd,” Cahoon said.

While photographs are allowed, the city asks park users not to approach or pet the goats, and to keep their dogs on a leash around the herd.

The grazing goats will be hard at work in the Indian Battle, Botterill Bottom, Pavan and Alexander Wilderness parks throughout the summer.