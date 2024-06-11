Menu

Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI, Sam Altman

By Mike Scarcella Reuters
Posted June 11, 2024 5:08 pm
1 min read
Business Matters: OpenAI says Elon Musk agreed that ChatGPT maker should become for-profit company
RELATED: OpenAI says Elon Musk agreed that ChatGPT maker should become for-profit company – Mar 6, 2024
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday moved to dismiss his lawsuit in California state court accusing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman of abandoning the startup’s original mission of developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

Attorneys for Musk asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, originally filed in February, without giving a reason for the move, according to a filing in San Francisco Superior Court.

A Superior Court judge there was prepared to hear OpenAI’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Tech Talk: OpenAI brings back Sam Altman, X loses more ad sales'
Tech Talk: OpenAI brings back Sam Altman, X loses more ad sales
OpenAI and an attorney for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the dismissal of the lawsuit.

Musk dismissed his case without prejudice, which means he could refile it at another time.

Attorneys for OpenAI had said Musk’s claims in the lawsuit “rest on convoluted – often incoherent – factual premises.”

–Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by David Bario and Jonathan Oatis

© 2024 Reuters

