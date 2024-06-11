Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Warrant issued for 18-year-old murder suspect, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 3:50 pm
1 min read
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Terrence Head-Martin, 18, for second-degree murder. View image in full screen
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Terrence Head-Martin, 18, for second-degree murder. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve identified a suspect in a murder at Mosakahiken Cree Nation on Friday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Terrence Head-Martin, 18, for second-degree murder.

Police say he’s believed to still be in the community, and are urging residents to call police immediately if they spot him, not to approach him.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399.

Click to play video: 'Rural Manitoba homicide recap'
Rural Manitoba homicide recap
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices