Warrant issued for 18-year-old murder suspect, Manitoba RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve identified a suspect in a murder at Mosakahiken Cree Nation on Friday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Terrence Head-Martin, 18, for second-degree murder.

Police say he’s believed to still be in the community, and are urging residents to call police immediately if they spot him, not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399.