Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s human-rights credentials up for review by global body after complaint

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2024 3:42 pm
1 min read
Bernadeth Betchi, CHRC employee and representative plaintiff, listens as Nicholas Marcus Thompson, executive director of the Black Class Action Secretariat, speaks at a news conference on the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions' “Special Review” of the accreditation of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Monday, June 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Bernadeth Betchi, CHRC employee and representative plaintiff, listens as Nicholas Marcus Thompson, executive director of the Black Class Action Secretariat, speaks at a news conference on the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions' “Special Review” of the accreditation of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Monday, June 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A global human-rights alliance affiliated with the United Nations says it is reviewing the Canadian Human Rights Commission’s compliance with international principles.

The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions says it is deciding whether the Canadian agency still deserves an “A” rating, which allows it to participate in bodies such as the UN Human Rights Council.

The accreditation review comes after a coalition of human-rights organizations submitted a complaint about anti-Black discrimination within the commission.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down barriers on the frontlines of health care in Ontario'
Breaking down barriers on the frontlines of health care in Ontario
Trending Now

Nicholas Marcus Thompson, the executive director of the Black Class Action Secretariat, says Canada is now on notice.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the country cannot claim to be a global leader on human rights while “discriminating against its own right here at home.”

A report last December from the Senate human-rights committee detailed a “crisis of confidence” at the institution and questioned its ability to handle complaints in a fair way.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices