Suspicious death in west London, Ont. under investigation by police

London police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s west end Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Commissioners Road West and Reynolds Road after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.

The man was found and taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sgt. Sandasha Bough with London police says the investigation remains in its early stages. “So the cause of death and what exactly transpired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” Bough said Tuesday.

“We can say that there is no risk to public safety, but you will see an increased police presence in and around the area while we continue to investigate.”

Bough said there’s no timeline for how long investigators will remain at the scene.

“With this particular investigation, we do have a number of officers on scene speaking to neighbouring houses, as well as individuals in and around the area.”

Investigators are working with the regional coroner’s office. Police say further details will be provided as appropriate.