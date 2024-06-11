Menu

Canada

Suspicious death in west London, Ont. under investigation by police

By Benjamin Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted June 11, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
Emergency crews found an 'unresponsive man' near Commissioners Road West and Reynolds Road in London, Ont., on Tuesday. Crews rushed him to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are calling the death suspicious. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
London police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s west end Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Commissioners Road West and Reynolds Road after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.

The man was found and taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sgt. Sandasha Bough with London police says the investigation remains in its early stages. “So the cause of death and what exactly transpired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” Bough said Tuesday.

“We can say that there is no risk to public safety, but you will see an increased police presence in and around the area while we continue to investigate.”

Bough said there’s no timeline for how long investigators will remain at the scene.

“With this particular investigation, we do have a number of officers on scene speaking to neighbouring houses, as well as individuals in and around the area.”

Investigators are working with the regional coroner’s office. Police say further details will be provided as appropriate.

