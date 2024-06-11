Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP investigate after man found dead in Kisseynew Lake

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 11:03 am
1 min read
Flin Flon RCMP are investigating after a 85-year-old man was found dead in Kisseynew Lake, Man. View image in full screen
Flin Flon RCMP are investigating after a 85-year-old man was found dead in Kisseynew Lake, Man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Flin Flon RCMP are investigating after an 85-year-old man was found dead in Kisseynew Lake, Man.

Saturday afternoon, Mounties said officers were told about an overdue fisherman who had left the day before and never came back.

An extensive search was held, and the man was found dead Saturday night, not wearing a life-jacket.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the investigation will continue, and an autopsy will be conducted.

