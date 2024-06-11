Manitoba RCMP investigate after man found dead in Kisseynew Lake

See more sharing options

Flin Flon RCMP are investigating after an 85-year-old man was found dead in Kisseynew Lake, Man.

Saturday afternoon, Mounties said officers were told about an overdue fisherman who had left the day before and never came back.

An extensive search was held, and the man was found dead Saturday night, not wearing a life-jacket.

Police said the investigation will continue, and an autopsy will be conducted.