‘It puts them at risk’: 10 animals abandoned outside Winnipeg Humane Society shelter

The Winnipeg Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to seek help during business hours after 10 animals were found abandoned outside the shelter on Saturday morning.

The WHS said staff came in on Saturday morning to discover a dog tied to a tree, an adult cat and two kittens, and a box containing six rats on the property. The animals appear to have been left sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The shelter’s CEO, Jessica Miller, said in a statement Monday that the WHS has a scheduled intake process in order to best take care of animals who come in.

“We understand the owners were likely trying to help their pets by bringing them to the shelter, but abandoning animals outside or overnight puts them at risk of being harmed by other wildlife or taken,” Miller said.

“We’re here to help and the best way we can do that is by receiving these animals when we’re open.”

Miller said the WHS typically sees animals abandoned on the property once or twice a month, which adds to the organization’s already hefty challenges to provide needed care for animals.

According to the organization’s stats, the society’s investigation and emergency response department has received an average of seven calls a day over the last year and has taken in 117 animals, not including the almost 70 dogs rescued from a Winnipeg home after being discovered by police last month.