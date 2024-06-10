Saskatoon MLA Gord Wyant enters the city’s mayoral race

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Northwest MLA Gord Wyant announced on Monday that he would be running for mayor.

An announcement that Wyant wouldn’t be seeking re-election with the Sask. Party was made back in February, with Premier Scott Moe listing several MLAs who wouldn’t be taking part in this year’s provincial election.

Before his time in provincial politics, Wyant was elected as trustee for the Saskatoon Public School Board in 2000 and served as chair for two years. He was also a Saskatoon city councillor in 2003 and was re-elected in 2006 and 2009.

Reconciliation, infrastructure, and housing the focus of Saskatoon mayoral candidate

“My decision to run for mayor wasn’t taken lightly,” Wyant said.

He said he’s gained a lot of experience in different roles within the Sask. Party and wants to bring that experience to Saskatoon.

Wyant said his campaign will be built on three pillars: safety, affordability and transparency.

“These pillars are embodied in our slogan ‘safe streets and smart spending,’ and these aren’t just catchy phrases. They’re the foundation for my vision of Saskatoon and I know that you all share it.”

He said safe streets are for everyone in Saskatoon, saying safety is the right of all citizens.

Wyant added that this was a complex issue that will require broad cooperation between government and communities.

“I’ll tell you, ladies and gentlemen, if there was a simple solution to that we would have found it by now.”

Wyant also spoke about affordability, saying that the way Saskatoon’s budget is set needs to be rethought.

“By setting expectations in advance, we’ll give a measure of certainty and predictability to all ratepayers in this city.”

He said competitive tax rates will be needed to attract and maintain new businesses to Saskatoon.

Municipal politics about achieving the best for everyone: Saskatoon mayor

Wyant said discussions behind closed doors has created some cynicism in Saskatoon, and that he wants to involve the community in all of city council’s processes.

He added that he also wants to create some changes to make it easier for residents to engage with council.

“Transparency ensures that everyone’s voice is heard and respected.”

The campaign period started on June 1st with the municipal election being held Nov. 13.

The election day will see Saskatoon residents vote for one mayor and 10 city councillors (one for each ward), as well as 10 school board trustees for the Saskatoon Public School Board and seven for the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School Board.

Current mayor Charlie Clark announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election.

City councillor Cynthia Block also announced her mayoral candidacy Monday.