Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man arrested in connection with Courtland Avenue shooting

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 12:21 pm
1 min read
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kitchener man was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the city at the end of May, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police say there was a skirmish involving a number of people near Courtland Avenue and Block Line Road at around 6 a.m. on May 30.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the reported shooting and they say those who were involved knew one another.

Trending Now

On Monday at around 6 a.m., police say officers, working alongside the emergency response team, raided a home near Morgan Avenue and River Road.

A 29-year-old man was arrested during the raid and is facing a number of gun charges in relation to the Courtland Avenue shooting.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices