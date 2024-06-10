Kitchener man arrested in connection with Courtland Avenue shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the city at the end of May, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police say there was a skirmish involving a number of people near Courtland Avenue and Block Line Road at around 6 a.m. on May 30.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the reported shooting and they say those who were involved knew one another.

On Monday at around 6 a.m., police say officers, working alongside the emergency response team, raided a home near Morgan Avenue and River Road.

A 29-year-old man was arrested during the raid and is facing a number of gun charges in relation to the Courtland Avenue shooting.