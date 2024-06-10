Menu

Traffic

6 injured after serious crash outside of St. Thomas, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 10:08 am
1 min read
A closeup of the side of an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Elgin County OPP say six people were taken to hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries, following a serious two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

One vehicle with four occupants collided with another vehicle with two people inside near the intersection of Talbot Line and Ron McNeil Line in Southwold, just northwest of St. Thomas, Ont., at around 2:35 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Members of the OPP, Southwold Fire Department and Elgin-St. Thomas EMS were at the scene and extricated two people from one of the vehicles. Both were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other four people hurt in the crash also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police add.

