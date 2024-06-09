Northern youth help build house in Dominican Republic

Send this page to someone via email

Students from Northern Manitoba returned to Winnipeg today after a trip to the Dominican Republic to help a family build a home.

The group consisted of 22-volunteers from three Northern First Nations.

Organizers from the trip say going to the Dominican helped teach the students resilience, generosity, and helped establish cross-cultural connection.

Former Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak chief Sheila North was one of the chaperones who accompanied the group of youths, she was extremely proud of how hard all the students worked.

“I wanted our young people from the North especially, to experience what it’s like to go to another country,” said North. “See the similarities and the differences of our communities, and then have an opportunity to give back.”