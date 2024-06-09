Menu

Canada

Northern youth help build house in Dominican Republic

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted June 9, 2024 6:45 pm
1 min read
A group of youth return to Winnipeg View image in full screen
A group of students from three Manitoba First Nations returned after spending a week in the Dominican Republic helping a family in need. Global News
Students from Northern Manitoba returned to Winnipeg today after a trip to the Dominican Republic to help a family build a home.

The group consisted of 22-volunteers from three Northern First Nations.

Organizers from the trip say going to the Dominican helped teach the students resilience, generosity, and helped establish cross-cultural connection.

Former Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak chief Sheila North was one of the chaperones who accompanied the group of youths, she was extremely proud of how hard all the students worked.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I wanted our young people from the North especially, to experience what it’s like to go to another country,” said North. “See the similarities and the differences of our communities, and then have an opportunity to give back.”

A group of First Nation students pose after returning to Winnipeg View image in full screen
A group of youth from three Manitoba First Nations pose for a picture. Global News
