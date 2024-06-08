Menu

Canada

Good Lemonade Day fundraiser for JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 8, 2024 8:08 pm
1 min read
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
Lemonade stands popped up across the province on Saturday in support of JoeAnna’s House.

Located in Kelowna, JoeAnna’s House provides accommodations for out-of-town families who need somewhere to stay when a family member has to travel to the Central Okanagan for medical care.

And on Saturday, Laing Service and Maintenance plus Prestige Hotels and Resorts held their annual Good Lemonade Day.

Click to play video: 'JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna opens its doors'
JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna opens its doors
The one-day event, in this third year, raises money for JoeAnna’s House. This year’s goal is to raise $20,000.

“As much as JoeAnna’s house is in Kelowna,” said Katie Pownall, marketing coordinator of Prestige Resorts, “and we do have families that come and stay there, all of our communities benefit.”

More information about Good Lemonade Day is available online.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

