Good Lemonade Day fundraiser for JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna

Lemonade stands popped up across the province on Saturday in support of JoeAnna’s House.

Located in Kelowna, JoeAnna’s House provides accommodations for out-of-town families who need somewhere to stay when a family member has to travel to the Central Okanagan for medical care.

And on Saturday, Laing Service and Maintenance plus Prestige Hotels and Resorts held their annual Good Lemonade Day.

The one-day event, in this third year, raises money for JoeAnna’s House. This year’s goal is to raise $20,000.

“As much as JoeAnna’s house is in Kelowna,” said Katie Pownall, marketing coordinator of Prestige Resorts, “and we do have families that come and stay there, all of our communities benefit.”

