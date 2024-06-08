Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

B.C. animal emergency response team seeks livestock haulers for wildfire season

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 8, 2024 3:46 pm
1 min read
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
With wildfire season nearing, the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team is putting out a call for horse and livestock haulers.

The response team helps evacuate animals across the Southern Interior during emergencies, including wildfires.

“It’s not like people are paid to do this. It is really out of the goodness of your heart,” said Daryl Meyers of the emergency response team.

“Just wanting to make sure that people and their animals are safe because we know that people will not evacuate if their animals can’t be evacuated and that is a really key point.” The team urges people with animals to be prepared in case of emergencies.

Anyone with hauling equipment will receive a free course with ALERT, though their vehicles must pass safety inspection.

Haulers must also have advanced and working knowledge of livestock and pass a criminal record check.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

