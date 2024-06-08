Landslide risks in post-wildfire zones topic of Shuswap public meeting

Send this page to someone via email

A public meeting next week in British Columbia’s Shuswap region will discuss landslide risks in post-wildfire zones.

The destructive 2023 Bush Creek East wildfire not only destroyed more than 270 buildings in the North Shuswap, it razed 45,000 hectares (112,000 acres) of steep slopes alongside Adams Lake and Shuswap Lake.

“This changed how the landscape absorbs precipitation, like rain and snow,” said the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, which will host the meeting on June 13 at Quaaout Lodge.

Sparked by lightning on July 12, the fire slowly burned for more than a month before being fanned by strong winds on August 19-20. Eventually, more than 8,000 people were evacuated before the fire was brought under control in late September.

In the following weeks, work began to understand post-wildfire hazards, such as flooding, debris flow and rockfall danger.

“These reports showed a need for a more detailed assessment in certain areas to determine the level of risk to public safety, property and critical infrastructure,” said the regional district.

“A recently completed, more detailed assessment from BGC Engineering explores possible scenarios where post-wildfire debris flows or floods could be triggered.

“There was also detailed analysis of how certain areas could be impacted should a debris flow or debris flood take place. BGC has also looked into possible options for mitigation of these risks.”

According to the regional district, of 73 assessed watersheds in the burned areas, 10 zones are at high risk.

The CSRD says BGC will present its findings at the meeting in order to help affected residents understand their level of risk.

The regional district also said it will discuss personal preparedness and emergency services and will take questions from the public.

For anyone who is unable to attend the meeting on June 13, a virtual meeting will also take place on Monday, June 17.

More information about the meetings is available online.