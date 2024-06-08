Menu

Canada

Community events look to celebrate Winnipeg 150 this June

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted June 8, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
The new Winnipeg 150 graphic, designed by local artist Jordan Stranger, was unveiled at City Hall Monday. View image in full screen
The new Winnipeg 150 graphic, designed by local artist Jordan Stranger, was unveiled at City Hall Monday. Daisy Woelk / Global News
The City of Winnipeg may have already marked the milestone but celebrations continue as the community looks back on its 150 years of history.

Two community events remain for the month of June as residents celebrate Winnipeg’s 150th anniversary as a city.

On June 15, city councillor Evan Duncan will host an all-day block party at the Charleswood Dog Park starting at 11 a.m. The festival is free and will include food trucks, a market square, music performances and flag football for any football enthusiasts.

And from June 28 – 29, the Soca Reggae Festival will take centre stage at the Old Market Square. The event will feature live music and performances from several artists slotted for the Canada Day long weekend.

More information on upcoming Winnipeg 150 events can be found on the city’s website.

The celebrations honour the legacy of Winnipeg – on January 19, 1873, city council first met to go over the procedural issues of the time.

In a previous interview with Global News, Mayor Scott Gillingham said he’s happy to be on this side of history.

“I can’t imagine what the first mayor and council went through, because they were really starting from scratch and just organizing themselves as a municipal government,” he said.

The city says this year’s anniversary theme is ‘our shared stories, our shared futures.’ A new graphic logo for the anniversary was unveiled back in January.

