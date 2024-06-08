Saskatoon man dies in crash with gravel truck on Miller Avenue

See more sharing options

A Saskatoon man died after the truck he was driving collided with a gravel truck in the north end of the city Friday evening, according to police.

Police said a half-ton truck was travelling north on Miller Avenue just after 5 p.m. when it was involved in a collision with a gravel truck that was travelling east on 71st Street.

The 47-year-old driver of the half-ton truck was taken to the hospital where he died.

Roads in the area were shut down until approximately 4 a.m. but have since reopened.