Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon man dies in crash with gravel truck on Miller Avenue

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 8, 2024 11:26 am
1 min read
Saskatoon Police Service vehicle View image in full screen
A Saskatoon man died after colliding with a gravel truck in the north end of the city Friday evening, according to police. . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Saskatoon man died after the truck he was driving collided with a gravel truck in the north end of the city Friday evening, according to police.

Police said a half-ton truck was travelling north on Miller Avenue just after 5 p.m. when it was involved in a collision with a gravel truck that was travelling east on 71st Street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 47-year-old driver of the half-ton truck was taken to the hospital where he died.

Roads in the area were shut down until approximately 4 a.m. but have since reopened.

Click to play video: '4 fatal collisions in a week has Edmonton police urging drivers to smarten up'
4 fatal collisions in a week has Edmonton police urging drivers to smarten up
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices