Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Politics

N.B. legislature wraps up before election with tense exchanges and emotional speeches

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs delivers the State of the Province speech in Fredericton, N.B., on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The final session of the New Brunswick legislature before the fall election wrapped up with campaign-style statements from party leaders and members, advice and encouragement from those leaving and gratitude laced with emotion for those behind the scenes who lend a helping hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs delivers the State of the Province speech in Fredericton, N.B., on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The final session of the New Brunswick legislature before the fall election wrapped up with campaign-style statements from party leaders and members, advice and encouragement from those leaving and gratitude laced with emotion for those behind the scenes who lend a helping hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.
The New Brunswick legislature wrapped up its work today with campaign-style statements from party leaders offering a taste of what’s to come ahead of the fall election.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Liberal Opposition Leader Susan Holt had tense exchanges on a variety of subjects, including the nearly $174 million spent on travel nurses that the auditor general said was partly mismanaged.

Holt told Higgs to “check his memory because it’s failing him,” reminding the premier that the auditor’s travel nurse investigation was sparked by a Globe and Mail report, not a government request.

The premier shot back by saying Holt’s remarks were an “act of desperation” because a recent poll by Halifax-based Narrative Research indicated the Liberals’ lead over the Progressive Conservatives was closing.

Higgs and his party head into the summer break after 12 of his cabinet ministers said they wouldn’t run for re-election, with some of them criticizing his leadership.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Mike Holland gave a farewell speech in the legislature, asking leaders to select candidates who show immense passion to serve the public.

The provincial election has to be held by Oct. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

