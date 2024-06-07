Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Increased Toronto police presence expected at Walk with Israel event, related protest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
Toronto Police officers stand outside on the street near a press conference called by Canadian Jewish organizations in Toronto, June 3, 2024. View image in full screen
Toronto Police officers stand outside on the street near a press conference called by Canadian Jewish organizations in Toronto, June 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say there will be heightened security at a pro-Israel march and a related protest this weekend, and are warning that anyone engaging in criminal activity can expect to be arrested.

Police say the United Jewish Appeal is holding their annual “Walk with Israel” event on Sunday, which involves a five-kilometre walk and a festival.

They say they’ve received information that suggests some protesters plan to disrupt the event.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say they respect the right to peaceful assembly and there will be designated areas for protestors “to avoid confrontations.”

They say officers from various other police forces will also be present.

Police say anyone who engages in criminal activity, including harassment or intimidation, could face arrest.

Click to play video: 'Police clear York University protest encampment'
Police clear York University protest encampment
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices