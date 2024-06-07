Menu

Sports

Bombers kicker Castillo critical of CFL’s use of chipped footballs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
One game into the 2024 season, and the CFL has a kicking controversy to deal with.

Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo took issue with the league’s chipped footballs Thursday night following the Bombers’ season-opening 27-12 home loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

Castillo missed two of the three field goals he attempted in the game (38 and 40 yards) along with a convert.

Last season, the 33-year-old made 46-of-51 field goals he attempted (club-record 90.2 per cent).

The CFL has inserted microchips into its footballs to help generate real-time advanced statistics through Genius Sports, its data and technology partner.

But many CFL kickers, including Saskatchewan’s Brett Lauther, who is also the vice-president of the CFL Players’ Association, have said the chips negatively impact kicking accuracy.

Montreal kicker David Côté made both of his field goals (22, 19 yards) but missed a convert.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

