1 sent to trauma centre after 2-vehicle collision in Mapleton

Wellington OPP say one person is in a Hamilton trauma centre following a two-vehicle collision.
Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road 12 at Sixteenth Line on Thursday morning in Mapleton.
Police said a red sedan collided with a motorcycle.
The lone rider of the motorcycle has serious, life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital out of the region.
OPP have closed the intersection as the investigation remains ongoing.
