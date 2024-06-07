Menu

Canada

1 sent to trauma centre after 2-vehicle collision in Mapleton

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 7, 2024 7:28 am
1 min read
Wellington OPP are trying to piece together how two vehicles collided at an intersection in Mapleton on Thursday. Police say one person has serious, life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
Wellington OPP are trying to piece together how two vehicles collided at an intersection in Mapleton on Thursday. Police say one person has serious, life-threatening injuries. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Wellington OPP say one person is in a Hamilton trauma centre following a two-vehicle collision.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road 12 at Sixteenth Line on Thursday morning in Mapleton.

Police said a red sedan collided with a motorcycle.

The lone rider of the motorcycle has serious, life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital out of the region.

Trending Now

OPP have closed the intersection as the investigation remains ongoing.

