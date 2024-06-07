1 sent to trauma centre after 2-vehicle collision in Mapleton

See more sharing options

Wellington OPP say one person is in a Hamilton trauma centre following a two-vehicle collision.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road 12 at Sixteenth Line on Thursday morning in Mapleton.

Police said a red sedan collided with a motorcycle.

The lone rider of the motorcycle has serious, life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital out of the region.

OPP have closed the intersection as the investigation remains ongoing.