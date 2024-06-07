Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Transit workers say ‘framework’ deal reached to put TTC strike on hold

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2024 12:14 am
1 min read
TTC strike update View image in full screen
A Toronto Transit Commission logo stands outside the Bloor-Yonge subway station on July 26, 2023, in Toronto, Canada. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto’s transit workers union says it has reached a “framework” deal with the TTC to avoid a strike and near-total service shutdown.

Contract talks went down to the wire but ATU Local 113 says it has reached a deal with the Toronto Transit Commission to put a strike on hold as it works towards a final agreement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Wages, benefits and job security were among the union’s top issues in this round of bargaining.

It was looking for protections against contracting jobs out to third parties and from cross-boundary service getting handed over to other Greater Toronto Area transit operators.

A strike would have brought Canada’s most populous city to a grinding halt, idling the TTC’s fleet of subways, streetcars and buses, while clogging Toronto’s already congested roadways with extra traffic.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The last TTC strike in 2008 ended after less than two days when the provincial government legislated employees back to work on the mayor’s request.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices