Transit workers say ‘framework’ deal reached to put TTC strike on hold

Toronto’s transit workers union says it has reached a “framework” deal with the TTC to avoid a strike and near-total service shutdown.

Contract talks went down to the wire but ATU Local 113 says it has reached a deal with the Toronto Transit Commission to put a strike on hold as it works towards a final agreement.

Wages, benefits and job security were among the union’s top issues in this round of bargaining.

It was looking for protections against contracting jobs out to third parties and from cross-boundary service getting handed over to other Greater Toronto Area transit operators.

A strike would have brought Canada’s most populous city to a grinding halt, idling the TTC’s fleet of subways, streetcars and buses, while clogging Toronto’s already congested roadways with extra traffic.

The last TTC strike in 2008 ended after less than two days when the provincial government legislated employees back to work on the mayor’s request.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.