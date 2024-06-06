Menu

Headline link
Canada

122 violations during SPS Light Vehicle Inspection Project

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 6:45 pm
1 min read
SPS inspecting a vehicle during the Light Vehicle Inspection Project View image in full screen
SPS inspecting a vehicle during the Light Vehicle Inspection Project. Ethan Butterfield / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) issued 42 vehicle-inspection notices connected to 48 vehicles Thursday, totalling 122 violations to be addressed.

In a release, the SPS said 19 vehicles were placed out-of-service, 13 were sent for further inspections and five were weighed during its Light Vehicle Inspection Project.

Police said in addition to the inspection enforcement, tickets were issued for offences such as unaccompanied learner driver, suspended driver, failure to complete a pre-trip inspection on a commercial vehicle, failure to produce a license, unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, and vehicle equipment regulations.

Three drivers tested positive for THC and had their licenses suspended and vehicles impounded. Multiple warning were issued under the Tobacco Tax Act and Cannabis Act.

