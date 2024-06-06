Menu

Environment

Chemical exposure reported at trucking company in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 2:27 pm
1 min read
Chemical exposure reported at trucking company in Peterborough
Several people at a trucking company in Peterborough were assessed by paramedics following a reported exposure to a chemical on Thursday morning.
Several people at a trucking company in Peterborough, Ont., were assessed by paramedics following a reported exposure to a chemical on Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m. emergency crews responded to an incident at Manitoulin Trucking on Technology Drive in the city’s southwest end.

Peterborough Fire Services attended and also deployed its hazardous materials (hazmat) unit to the scene.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics reported treating up to six individuals, however, it is unclear how many of those were transported to hospital.

— More to come.

