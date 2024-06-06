Menu

Crime

Prohibited driver arrested after stolen vehicle flees from Peterborough officers: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Canadian government unveils new plan to tackle auto theft
The Canadian government has a new action plan to combat auto theft in the country. The project brings together all levels of government, law enforcement and auto manufacturers. – May 20, 2024
One man has been arrested after police say a vehicle reported stolen fled from officers in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

Peterborough police say around 7:20 p.m., officers noticed a suspicious vehicle leaving a parking lot at Beavermead Park and failing to stop for a red light.

Officers activated the emergency lights on their cruiser and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the vehicle fled.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, which they determined had been reported stolen in Lindsay, Ont.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle travelling west on Lansdowne Street when it ran another red light at Lock Street. Police say the vehicle turned onto Morrow Street and then Sherburne Street when the driver “jumped out” of the vehicle and started running through backyards.

Officers eventually located the man and he surrendered.

Police determined the man was prohibited from driving.

A 26-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while prohibited and two counts of failure to stop for a red light.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

