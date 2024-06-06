Prohibited driver arrested after stolen vehicle flees from Peterborough officers: police

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been arrested after police say a vehicle reported stolen fled from officers in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

Peterborough police say around 7:20 p.m., officers noticed a suspicious vehicle leaving a parking lot at Beavermead Park and failing to stop for a red light.

Officers activated the emergency lights on their cruiser and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the vehicle fled.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, which they determined had been reported stolen in Lindsay, Ont.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle travelling west on Lansdowne Street when it ran another red light at Lock Street. Police say the vehicle turned onto Morrow Street and then Sherburne Street when the driver “jumped out” of the vehicle and started running through backyards.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers eventually located the man and he surrendered.

Police determined the man was prohibited from driving.

A 26-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while prohibited and two counts of failure to stop for a red light.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.