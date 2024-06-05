Alberta MP felt ‘ambushed’ by Liberal MP’s podcast questions on abortion

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberal MP who invited a Tory backbencher onto his podcast says he’s surprised the Conservative described feeling “ambushed” by queries about his long-standing and well-known opposition to abortion.

Nate Erskine-Smith says he’s less surprised, however, to see Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre distance himself from Alberta MP Arnold Viersen’s comments.

“I think if he wants to win an election, views like that are anathema to most Canadians,” he told reporters Wednesday.

During his appearance on Erskine-Smith’s podcast, Viersen discussed his social-conservative views on issues like abortion and gay marriage, which he said he would vote against if given the opportunity.

“I hope for the day when abortion is unthinkable,” Viersen told Erskine-Smith as he touted his position within caucus as a social conservative. He also spoke against cannabis legalization.

But at the start of the episode, Erskine-Smith read a letter he said he received from Viersen after the interview, in which the Peace River—Westlock MP said he felt “ambushed” by the questions.

After the episode came out, Poilievre issued a statement through his office that said Viersen’s comments did not represent his or the party’s views on either abortion or gay marriage, which he said a future Conservative government would not touch.

“As our party’s policy book, adopted by party members, has said for years, ‘a Conservative government will not support any legislation to regulate abortion,'” the statement said.

“I will lead a small government that minds its own business, letting people make their own decisions about their love lives, their families, their bodies, their speech, their beliefs and their money,” Poilievre’s statement continued.

It added cannabis would also remain legal.

Viersen released his own statement saying his views are his alone and do not reflect the position of Poilievre or the party.

Poilievre met Wednesday with his caucus for the first time since the issue emerged, providing MPs with the chance to address the matter in person, behind closed doors.

It was expected that the leader himself would speak to the issue.

Since taking the helm, Poilievre has tried to keep the Conservatives’ focus squarely on issues the party sees as key to winning the next election, such as the economy, housing and the cost of living.

Viersen, however, has kept up with his own advocacy when it comes to abortion. For example, he was the lone Conservative MP to attend the annual anti-abortion “March for Life” rally on Parliament Hill last month.

Heading into his own caucus meeting, Erskine-Smith told reporters he was surprised by the sentiments in Viersen’s letter, given the amount of advocacy the MP has done for what he calls the “pre-born.”

Viersen’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment. The MP has not attended the House of Commons in person since his podcast appearance and was not seen entering caucus.