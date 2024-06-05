Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for large portion of southern Ontario

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a good portion of Southern Ontario on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a good portion of Southern Ontario on Wednesday. City Press-Citizen via AP/The Canadian Press
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a good portion of Southern Ontario on Wednesday.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain,” the watch warns.

The affected area stretches along the coast of Lake Huron from Windsor all the way up to the Sault Ste Marie and Huntsville areas and also applies to London, Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge, Barrie, Sarnia, Woodstock and Collingwood.

Environment Canada says the thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the afternoon and continue into the early evening as a cold front arrives in the area.

The agency notes that the region could see wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, heavy downpours and nickel-sized hail.

It notes that the strong gusts of wind can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

The warning also says that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada says you should be prepared to take action if threatening weather approaches.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

