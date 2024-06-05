Eastern Ontario Cell Gap project improves service to 21 communities

Send this page to someone via email

Extensive upgrades of cell service throughout Eastern Ontario are now providing 5G services to 21 communities, officials announced on Wednesday.

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) Cell Gap project is a $300 million public-private partnership to expand and improve cellular service across eastern Ontario, encompassing 100 municipalities and several First Nations communities.

EORN on Wednesday announced that 42 new cell towers and additional upgrades to four existing sites are now complete with Rogers Communications offering 5G mobile services to 21 communities in the following areas:

City of Kawartha Lakes

Kingston

Town of Ganoque

Curve Lake First Nation

Hiawatha First Nation

Alderville First Nation

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

Mohawks of Akwesasne

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan

Counties of Peterborough, Northumberland, Haliburton, Prince Edward, Frontenac, Hastings, Lanark, Lennox and Addington, and Renfrew

United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, Prescott and Russell and of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry

Half of the $300 million project is co-funded by the federal and provincial governments, as well as $10.1 million from the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus and most of the Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus.

Rogers Communications, selected via competitive bidding process, is providing the other $150 million and is building 332 cell towers consisting of newly built and 75 co-located sites (shared with other providers). Of the 75 sites, 51 are complete.

Rogers also plans to upgrade 312 existing sites.

The EORN says to date, 309 sites have already been upgraded and 100 new cell towers have been completed.

Prior to the project’s construction launch in the spring of 2021, the province estimated 10 per cent of eastern Ontario was considered a “cell dead zone” — either due to terrain or economic challenges. EORN estimated 40 per cent of its geographical area did not have access to high-definition services for HD video, 10 per cent had no voice-calling service, and 20 per cent did not have access to standard definition video.

Heather Wrightly, manager of stakeholder relations for EORN, spoke at Peterborough County council on Wednesday to update the project. She noted approximately $27.4 million in infrastructure investments are being made throughout the county.

To date there have been 25 tower upgrades completed in Peterborough County and three co-located sites are also in service. Four of 25 planned new towers are also in service. Wrightly noted a typical tower installation can take between 12 to 24 months.

She also said the entire project took 13 months longer before construction could start, due primarily to efforts to ensure the project satisfied the requirements of “meaningful” consultation with 18 Indigenous communities. To date, EORN has held more than 160 meetings and phone calls with Indigenous communities and organizations and provided training documents to assist EORN and Rogers staff in the field, she said.

“Consultations will continue throughout the project,” she said.

She says the goal is to achieve 99 per cent coverage in the region where people live, work and travel.

EORN interim chair Jennifer Murphy says the partnership between all levels of government and Rogers Communications will bring improved cell services to residents, businesses and those who travel to the region.

“Reliable cell service is critical for public safety and will aid economic development in our communities,” Murphy said.

In a statement, Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, said progress is being made to deliver “reliable cellular service” throughout Eastern Ontario.

“By investing in EORN’s Cell Gap project and working closely with our municipal partners we are getting shovels in the ground faster to build stronger, safer, more connected and resilient communities for everyone.”

Sean Frasher, federal minister of housing, instrastructure and communities, says high-speed “reliable and affordable” cellular services are “essential” for Canadians to succeed.

“We are proud to support this project, and I am incredibly excited about today’s milestone with even more Ontarians now able to access enhanced broadband services and all the benefits that come with it,” he said.

Phil Hartling, president of Rogers Wireless said, “We are making long-term investments to keep Canadians connected, including now with Rogers 5G Home Internet, delivering home internet service over the largest and most reliable 5G network in Canada.”