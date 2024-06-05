Edmonton Oilers tickets for Stanley Cup final series against Florida Panthers going on sale

See more sharing options

Tickets go on sale today for the three possible games in Edmonton for the Stanley Cup final.

The Oilers begin the best-of-seven series Saturday night in Florida against the Panthers.

Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, 6 will be in Edmonton.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers fans cheers their team before the start of first period of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Tickets are already available on resale sites, but they’re quite pricey.

For Game 3 on June 13, resale sites StubHub and SeatGeek have individual tickets on sale for about $1,300 and higher in the upper deck.

Those who want to sit around the ends of the lower bowl should be prepared to pony up $2,000 to $3,000, with ticket prices rising to more than $4,000 for the prime spots between the blue lines.