Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers tickets for Stanley Cup final series against Florida Panthers going on sale

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2024 9:41 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tickets go on sale today for the three possible games in Edmonton for the Stanley Cup final.

The Oilers begin the best-of-seven series Saturday night in Florida against the Panthers.

Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, 6 will be in Edmonton.

Edmonton Oilers fans cheers their team before the start of first period of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers fans cheers their team before the start of first period of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton, Sunday, June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Tickets are already available on resale sites, but they’re quite pricey.

Story continues below advertisement

For Game 3 on June 13, resale sites StubHub and SeatGeek have individual tickets on sale for about $1,300 and higher in the upper deck.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Those who want to sit around the ends of the lower bowl should be prepared to pony up $2,000 to $3,000, with ticket prices rising to more than $4,000 for the prime spots between the blue lines.

Click to play video: 'Ways to watch the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup final'
Ways to watch the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup final
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices