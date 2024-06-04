Menu

Crime

Over $1 million worth of drugs nabbed in trafficking bust: Regina police

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
On May 30, as a result of investigation into drug trafficking in the city of Regina, three men were arrested for trafficking a large amount of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. View image in full screen
On May 30, as a result of investigation into drug trafficking in the city of Regina, three men were arrested for trafficking a large amount of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. Courtesy of Regina Police Service
Three people between the ages of 19 and 23 are facing a number of charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Regina.

The estimated street value of all the seized drugs is believed to be over $1 million.

On May 30, the Regina police drug unit and the special weapons and tactics team made the bust, and say they seized a large amount of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Three people were arrested. Two were arrested in the 100 block of Froom Crescent, where a search yielded what is believed to be:

  • 4 kg of fentanyl
  • 2.25 kg of cocaine
  • 6.5 kg of methamphetamine
  • over $29,000 in Canadian cash
Some of the drugs seized by Regina police. View image in full screen
Some of the drugs seized by Regina police. Courtesy of Regina Police Service

Another search was done at the 500 block of University Park Drive and police say they found:

  • 0.5 kg of fentanyl
  • 99.72 g of cocaine
  • 0.5 kg of methamphetamine
  • over $5,000 in Canadian cash
The estimated street value of all of the seized drugs is believed to be well over $1 million. View image in full screen
The estimated street value of all of the seized drugs is believed to be well over $1 million. Courtesy of Regina Police Service

“Four and a half kilograms of fentanyl is significant, as extremely small quantities of this drug can be lethal,” Regina Police said in a release.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Three individuals are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The men made their first appearance in provincial court on May 31.

