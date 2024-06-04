Over $1 million worth of drugs nabbed in trafficking bust: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people between the ages of 19 and 23 are facing a number of charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Regina.

The estimated street value of all the seized drugs is believed to be over $1 million.

On May 30, the Regina police drug unit and the special weapons and tactics team made the bust, and say they seized a large amount of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Three people were arrested. Two were arrested in the 100 block of Froom Crescent, where a search yielded what is believed to be:

4 kg of fentanyl

2.25 kg of cocaine

6.5 kg of methamphetamine

over $29,000 in Canadian cash

View image in full screen Some of the drugs seized by Regina police. Courtesy of Regina Police Service

Another search was done at the 500 block of University Park Drive and police say they found:

0.5 kg of fentanyl

99.72 g of cocaine

0.5 kg of methamphetamine

over $5,000 in Canadian cash

View image in full screen The estimated street value of all of the seized drugs is believed to be well over $1 million. Courtesy of Regina Police Service

“Four and a half kilograms of fentanyl is significant, as extremely small quantities of this drug can be lethal,” Regina Police said in a release.

Three individuals are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The men made their first appearance in provincial court on May 31.