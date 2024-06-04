Over $1 million worth of drugs nabbed in trafficking bust: Regina police

Three people between the ages of 19 and 23 are facing a number of charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Regina.
The estimated street value of all the seized drugs is believed to be over $1 million.
On May 30, the Regina police drug unit and the special weapons and tactics team made the bust, and say they seized a large amount of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Three people were arrested. Two were arrested in the 100 block of Froom Crescent, where a search yielded what is believed to be:
- 4 kg of fentanyl
- 2.25 kg of cocaine
- 6.5 kg of methamphetamine
- over $29,000 in Canadian cash
Another search was done at the 500 block of University Park Drive and police say they found:
- 0.5 kg of fentanyl
- 99.72 g of cocaine
- 0.5 kg of methamphetamine
- over $5,000 in Canadian cash
“Four and a half kilograms of fentanyl is significant, as extremely small quantities of this drug can be lethal,” Regina Police said in a release.
Three individuals are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The men made their first appearance in provincial court on May 31.
