Sports

Manitoba Moose’s Baumgartner heads to Ottawa for gig as NHL assistant coach

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 12:45 pm
1 min read
An assistant coach for the Manitoba Moose is moving up to a gig behind an NHL bench.

The team announced Tuesday that Nolan Baumgartner is joining the Ottawa Senators’ coaching staff as an assistant.

The 48-year-old had been with the Moose as an assistant coach for the past two seasons, but has a much longer history in Winnipeg.

In his playing career he suited up for 143 NHL games with Washington, Chicago, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Dallas. Baumgartner also spent more than 880 games in the American Hockey League — including parts of seven seasons with the Moose.

A three-time AHL all-star and member of that league’s Hall of Fame, Baumgartner also served as captain of the Moose in two separate stints. He sits at third in Moose history for assists, eighth in points, and sixth in games played.

