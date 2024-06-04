Manitoba Moose’s Baumgartner heads to Ottawa for gig as NHL assistant coach

Send this page to someone via email

An assistant coach for the Manitoba Moose is moving up to a gig behind an NHL bench.

The team announced Tuesday that Nolan Baumgartner is joining the Ottawa Senators’ coaching staff as an assistant.

The 48-year-old had been with the Moose as an assistant coach for the past two seasons, but has a much longer history in Winnipeg.

The @Senators announced today #MBMoose assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner joined the Senators as an assistant coach. Congrats, Baumer and thank you for everything! Details >> https://t.co/Xowua4nQ0s pic.twitter.com/VEaHfK21h5 — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) June 4, 2024

In his playing career he suited up for 143 NHL games with Washington, Chicago, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Dallas. Baumgartner also spent more than 880 games in the American Hockey League — including parts of seven seasons with the Moose.

A three-time AHL all-star and member of that league’s Hall of Fame, Baumgartner also served as captain of the Moose in two separate stints. He sits at third in Moose history for assists, eighth in points, and sixth in games played.