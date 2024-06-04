Menu

Money

TC Energy spinoff, creation of South Bow pipelines business approved of by shareholders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
TC Energy Corp. is shown in a company handout. View image in full screen
TC Energy Corp. is shown in a company handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TC Energy Corp. **MANDATORY CREDIT**
TC Energy Corp. shareholders have voted in favour of spinning off the company’s crude oil pipelines business.

Shareholders at the Calgary-based company’s annual meeting Tuesday endorsed the company’s previously announced plan to split into two separate publicly traded companies.

The plan will see TC Energy look more like a utility company, with a focus on natural gas infrastructure as well as nuclear, pumped hydro energy storage and new low-carbon energy opportunities.

The company’s crude oil pipelines, including the critical Keystone pipeline system, will become part of a new liquids pipeline business called South Bow.

The new company will be headquartered in Calgary with an office in Houston.

TC Energy has said separating its lines of business will allow for faster growth.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

