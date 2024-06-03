Holding onto a memory: Why 2 Calgary seniors are taking a unique ride

Send this page to someone via email

Mike and Bev Pannett have been married for 61 years and do almost everything together.

“There’s a lot of folks that have to split up here because they have different problems,” Mike said. “But to do it together, it’s great.”

The couple lives in Cambridge Manor, an assisted living facility in northwest Calgary.

They want to spend as much time as possible making memories because time is running out.

“She has no past memory at all and now it’s getting… to the point where she needs the help.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "She has no past memory at all and now it's getting… to the point where she needs the help."

Bev was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease about six years ago. Mike said she doesn’t remember family or friends and soon Bev’s memories of him will be gone.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“To me, it’s just: be available. I can’t sort of stop and feel sorry for myself, it just isn’t going to do any good.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s why the pair went on a unique ride for World Bicycle Day on a battery powered trishaw bike designed by Cycling Without Age.

View image in full screen Mike and Bev Pannett enjoying the ride while Cambridge Manor’s Morgan Poppy pilots the trishaw bike. Global News

“We have a motor and a pilot propelling us, while the seniors get to sit on the seat in the front and enjoy the view without the physical effort,” said Cambridge Manor’s Morgan Pippy.

“As a recreation therapist, our job is to make sure that our residents and our seniors can still participate in all of the recreational and leisure activities that means something to them,” she said.

Mike said it was a great experience.

“Get out in the fresh air and somebody else is doing all the work and (we) can just take in the environment.”