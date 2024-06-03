Menu

Canada

Swift Current RCMP investigate fatal collision involving a semi

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 4:43 pm
1 min read
One 34-year-old male was involved in a fatal collision with a semi near Swift Current on June 2, 2024.
One 34-year-old male was involved in a fatal collision with a semi near Swift Current on June 2, 2024. Global News
One man has died after a two-vehicle collision involving a semi near Swift Current this weekend.

On Sunday around 3:50 p.m. Swift Current RCMP received a report of a collision involving a car and a semi at the intersection of Highway #1 and Grid Road 3625 in Swift Current.

Officers along with EMS responded to the scene, where the driver and sole occupant of the car were declared deceased at the scene.

“He has been identified as a 34-year-old male from Swift Current,” RCMP said in a release. “His family has been notified.”

The driver of the semi was assessed by EMS at the scene, though no word was given on if they sustained any injuries.

Swift Current RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

