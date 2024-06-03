Swift Current RCMP investigate fatal collision involving a semi

Send this page to someone via email

One man has died after a two-vehicle collision involving a semi near Swift Current this weekend.

On Sunday around 3:50 p.m. Swift Current RCMP received a report of a collision involving a car and a semi at the intersection of Highway #1 and Grid Road 3625 in Swift Current.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers along with EMS responded to the scene, where the driver and sole occupant of the car were declared deceased at the scene.

“He has been identified as a 34-year-old male from Swift Current,” RCMP said in a release. “His family has been notified.”

The driver of the semi was assessed by EMS at the scene, though no word was given on if they sustained any injuries.

Swift Current RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.