Vancouver lays out Indigenous rights action plan to mark 10 years of reconciliation

The City of Vancouver and three First Nations have launched an action plan that aims to right historical wrongs and recognize the rights and titles of Indigenous people.
The plan, announced Monday, aims to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) strategy. It includes a total of 18 action groups to be implemented between 2024 to 2028.
Some of its goals include addressing environmental racism, acknowledging Indigenous peoples’ cultural presence and identifying more economic partnership opportunities.
“By upholding and honouring Indigenous cultures, ways of life, and ancestral connections to the land and waters, Vancouver is set to become a city where the rights of all people are truly recognized and respected.” Khelsilem, Squamish Nation chairperson and task force co-chair said in a statement.
In October 2022 Vancouver city council passed its UNDRIP strategy, which was developed with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations. The strategy was the first of its kind at the municipal level in Canada.
Vancouver’s UNDRIP strategy contains 79 calls to action that aimed to establish a framework of “minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of the Indigenous Peoples.” Vancouver aimed to align itself with the U.N. framework on Indigenous rights.
The Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam nations joined the city’s task force in March 2021 to develop this strategy to implement the declaration.
The City of Vancouver is also commemorating 10 years as a City of Reconciliation since its 2014 Reconciliation Framework adopted by council.
“Celebrating a decade as the City of Reconciliation fills us with immense pride, yet we recognize this is just the beginning. We are committed to delivering on our action plan and will continue making meaningful strides to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples in Vancouver,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.
As a celebration, the City commissioned an emblem from Squamish Nation artist, Tawx’sin Yexwulla Aaron Nelson Moody (Splash) that was unveiled Monday.
Vancouver City Hall, the Burrard Bridge, BC Place and Science World are set to be lit up in teal, orange and red Monday night in celebration.
Vancouver city council is scheduled to vote on the UNDRIP Action Plan on June 25, 2024. Implementation of the action plan will begin following approval by the councils of all partners.
