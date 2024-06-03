Menu

Headline link
Canada

Television and film continues to develop in Manitoba

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 8:33 pm
2 min read
Television and film continues to develop in Manitoba
Stakeholders for Manitoba’s television and film industry are optimistic as it continues to recover after strike action by two of the industries’ largest unions came to an end last September. Drew Stremick reports.
Stakeholders for Manitoba’s television and film industry are optimistic as it continues to recover after strike action by two of the industries’ largest unions came to an end last September.

So far in 2024, a number of productions have already been shot in Winnipeg with plenty more getting added as the weeks and months go on. Part of that growing success is attributed to an increased amount of film related infrastructure. Ed Kolic is the CEO of Big Sky Studios, which finished construction of a brand new 188,000-square-foot facility just before last year’s strike action took place.

It wasn’t how they expected to start in Winnipeg, but Kolic explained how things are looking up.

“Some very positive signs,” said Kolic. “For example, one of the two [productions] we’re talking to, if it does get greenlit, it will be the largest production that has ever come to Winnipeg.”
According to the Manitoba Film Commission, more than 25 productions were filmed across Manitoba in 2022, ranging from Christmas films like A Brush with Christmas Romance to action comedies like Violent Night.

CEO and film commisioner with Manitoba Film and Music Lynne Skromeda thinks variety is a strength for Manitoba as a film destination.

“We’ve doubled for places like Chicago, New York and Boston,” explained Skromeda. “We’ve got lots of great rural locations as well, if you want to do that midwestern feel.”

Besides the variety of locations throughout the province, support from governments of various stripes help in establishing a competitive environment though tax incentives and accessibility.

Over the next decade the industry hopes to generate $1 billion in terms of production volume, which means more work and more opportunities in front and behind the camera.

“Depending on where you want to be there’s different opportunities,” Skromeda said. “The unions are obviously a great place to start, the director’s guild… especially if you’re an accountant. We need lots of accountants in the industry these days.”

