Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Higgs’s attack on sex-education talk part of his political strategy, analysts say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2024 1:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. premier voices concern over sexual education presentation'
N.B. premier voices concern over sexual education presentation
N.B. premier voices concern over sexual education presentation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two education professors at the University of New Brunswick say the premier’s recent push against a sexual health presentation in high schools is at least partly motivated by political aims.

Casey Burkholder and Ken Brien say Premier Blaine Higgs is making hay of the issue ahead of a fall provincial election in which he is expected to make “parental rights” a key part of his platform.

Burkholder says she believes Higgs is trying to stoke a “culture war” to distract from more pressing issues, including health care and housing.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On May 24, Higgs shared on social media a slide from a sexual health presentation that included questions such as, “Do girls masturbate?” and “Is it good or bad to do anal?” and he wrote that the group behind it would be banned from future presentations.

The move came after his government instituted a policy last year requiring teachers to get parental consent to use students’ preferred names and pronouns if they are younger than 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Steve Outhouse, a spokesperson for Higgs, says the main issue is that parents were not given any notification about the presentation, nor an opportunity to weigh in on its content.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'N.B. premier bans non-profit sex-ed group from schools'
N.B. premier bans non-profit sex-ed group from schools

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices