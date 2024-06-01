Menu

Health

Fecal bacteria in Edmonton area lake prompts water quality advisory

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 1, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
A water quality advisory has been issued for Lake Summerside due to higher levels of fecal bacteria in the water. View image in full screen
A water quality advisory has been issued for Lake Summerside due to higher levels of fecal bacteria in the water. Global News
A water quality advisory has been issued for Lake Summerside due to higher levels of fecal bacteria in the water, according to Alberta Health Services.

AHS issued the alert on Friday, advising the public not to swim or wade in the water until further notice.

“Elevated levels of fecal bacteria were detected via testing of the lake water at this beach location,” the notice reads.

“At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water at Lake Summerside. As well, there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact.”

When asked if it is still safe for pets to go into Lake Summerside, AHS spokesperson Gregory Harris told Global News it is “beyond the scope of Environmental Public Health to advise on potential impacts to animal health.”

“The evidence of risk is based on human exposure,” he said.

“If pet owners have concerns, they should reach out to their animal health care provider.”

Health officials are reminding visitors and residents not to drink or cook with untreated water from any lake or reservoir as water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

Environmental Public Health officers are expected to continue monitoring the water at Lake Summerside, the notice said.

Health officials are reminding visitors and residents not to drink or cook with untreated water from any lake or reservoir. View image in full screen
Health officials are reminding visitors and residents not to drink or cook with untreated water from any lake or reservoir. Global News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

