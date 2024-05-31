Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge approves settlement agreement for Nova Scotia’s Northern Pulp mill

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2024 4:02 pm
1 min read
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has approved a settlement agreement between the owners of the Northern Pulp mill and the Nova Scotia government. The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., Dec. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has approved a settlement agreement between the owners of the Northern Pulp mill and the Nova Scotia government. The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., Dec. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has approved a settlement agreement between the owners of the Northern Pulp mill and the Nova Scotia government.

The agreement is the result of a court-ordered mediation that began in April 2022 as part of the company’s creditor protection proceedings.

Under the deal approved during a hearing today by Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick, mill owner Paper Excellence has withdrawn a $450-million lawsuit against the province and will abandon plans to reopen its idled Pictou County, N.S., operation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The B.C.-based company has also agreed to begin a feasibility study for a potential new kraft pulp mill near Liverpool, N.S.

Northern Pulp closed mill operations in 2020 after it failed to meet the province’s environmental requirements for a new effluent treatment plant.

Trending Now

The Liberal government at the time said the mill could no longer dump its waste into Boat Harbour near the Pictou Landing First Nation, after the company had done so for decades.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices