Crime

Police issue warning after man charged with sexual assault, abduction in Port Hope, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
The Port Hope Police Service sign outside the station. View image in full screen
Police in Port Hope have arrested a man for multiple sex-related charges and abduction attempt. Port Hope Police Service
Police in Port Hope, Ont., are issuing a warning to the public after a man was arrested for multiple sex- and abduction-related charges involving youth.

The Port Hope Police Service and the Cobourg Police Service launched a joint investigation that led to the arrest of a man from Baltimore, Ont., just north of Cobourg.

Police announced on Friday that Michael Orleck, 31, has been charged with sexual interference, sexual exploitation, abduction of a person under 14 (take or entice), sexual assault, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age, and two counts each of failing to comply with probation and disobeying a court order.

Details on the investigation were not provided. However, Port Hope police on Friday advised residents and local school personnel to report if there have been any instances of suspicious activity involving parents or unknown individuals requesting students to be excused from school.

“We urge you to contact an investigating officer immediately,” police stated.

Michael Orleck seen in a 2021 image.
Michael Orleck seen in a 2021 image. Cobourg Police Service

In addition, police are seeking information regarding any suspicious activity involving a man in a white or red pickup truck attempting to “communicate with youth, loitering, or exhibiting stalking behaviour.”

Police note Orleck was convicted of criminal harassment on May 16, 2023, stemming from his arrest in September 2021 while working as a Town of Cobourg arena employee.

Police also say he is currently under a release order from Nov. 17, 2023, for two counts each of criminal harassment and failing to comply with probation.

“We appreciate the community’s support and cooperation in ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals,” police stated.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call either police service.

