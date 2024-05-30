Menu

Crime

‘Do not approach’: Canada-wide warrant issued for Brampton murder suspect

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 6:51 pm
Brampton shooting claims life of man from Toronto: police
WATCH ABOVE: Brampton shooting claims life of man from Toronto: police – May 11, 2024
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in the killing of a Toronto man in Brampton earlier this month, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that at 4:18 a.m. on May 11, officers were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Stafford Drive for reports of shots fired.

Toronto resident Dayne Gordon, 43, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and he was rushed to a trauma centre.

He later died.

Police announced Thursday that a warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Winardo Winteria Morris of no fixed address.

He is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police described him as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a medium build, short black hair and a pierced left ear.

“Do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately if he is seen or located,” police said.

Anyone with information on the investigation or Morris’ whereabouts was asked to contact Peel police’s homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

