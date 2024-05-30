Pilot killed in Alberta glider crash shaped many flying careers, says gliding club

Send this page to someone via email

A pilot who died Wednesday in a tragic gliding accident in southern Alberta has been identified.

The Cu Nim Gliding Club confirmed Kerry Stevenson, 65, died in the crash south of Highway 7 between Diamond Valley and Okotoks.

The accident occurred during the Canadian National Soaring Championships, which the Cu Nim Gliding Club was hosting.

“In his life away from the gliding club, Kerry was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a realtor, a motorcyclist, a dog dad and many other beloved titles,” club president Patrick McMahon said in an emailed statement Thursday.

Stevenson was a long-serving member of the club who also served as president as recently as 2019. He is also credited with helping shape the flying careers of many glider pilots over the years.

McMahon said Stevenson pursued the love of the sport as a cross-country pilot and was a frequent participant in soaring competitions held in Alberta.

“Kerry will be fondly remembered and missed by members of the gliding club and members of the many communities where he contributed.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Kerry will be fondly remembered and missed by members of the gliding club and members of the many communities where he contributed."

The club said the crash is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. No further information on the nature of the accident has been made available.

The gliding contest has officially ended.

According to the club, Stevenson’s family will coordinate a private funeral service.

The gliding community is also making private plans to remember Stevenson through the weekend, the club said.