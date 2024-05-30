City of Vernon unveils Civic Memorial Park

Send this page to someone via email

The city’s newest park was formally unveiled Wednesday.

Civic Memorial Park pays homage to the old Civic Arena, which served the city for 81 years before its demolition in 2018.

“This needed to be maintained as a park and civic space. So that is what we have done, and the design of the park started soon after it was taken down,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.

He also stated the park offers a range of amenities including walking trails, picnic areas, grassy knolls and a playground.

“This new park on the old civic site will be a place for future generations to create a lot more memories.”

The park is located at 39th Avenue and 30th Street.