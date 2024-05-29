Woman arrested as pro-Palestinian protesters shut down UBC intersection

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP has arrested one woman after officers moved in on pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver.

Global News cameras captured police officers and protesters at Westbrook Mall and University Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

There are no other reports of arrest so far.

The protesters are demanding the university cut ties with Israeli institutions and divest from companies connected to Israel, as the conflict with Hamas continues overseas.

Bus service has resumed, after TransLink said trolley buses were turning around at the Blanca Loop and diesel buses were being diverted.

It has been more than a month since the pro-Palestinian encampment was set up at the university.

Since then, demonstrations have also taken place at the UBC Bookstore on campus and at the president’s office.

In May, president Benoit-Antoine Bacon told demonstrators that the school must remain neutral on the conflict in Gaza.

Bacon said professors and students hold a broad range of opinions and the university can’t “presume to speak for everyone.”

One supporter told Global News on Wednesday that they want to continue to bring attention to Israel’s declaration of war against Hamas.

“I think by disrupting people’s daily commutes, it brings it to the forefronts of people’s minds, and I think that’s beneficial for the protest movement and for the social justice movement that is going on here right now,” Nick Day said.

— More to come.