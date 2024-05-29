Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire in Winnipeg’s North End kills 2 cats, sends 3 people to hospital

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 1:20 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews were sent to a three-storey Redwood Avenue apartment building around 11:15 p.m. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews were sent to a three-storey Redwood Avenue apartment building around 11:15 p.m. Sam Thompson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people were sent to hospital and two cats were killed due to a fire in Winnipeg’s North End on Tuesday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews were sent to a three-storey Redwood Avenue apartment building around 11:15 p.m.

Although building residents were able to escape the flames before fire crews arrived, three people were assessed by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The blaze was under control within the hour, firefighters said. A search of the building led to the discovery of a cat, who was rescued, although two other cats were discovered dead after the fire was extinguished.

Click to play video: 'WFPS evacuate Redwood Ave. apartment following fire'
WFPS evacuate Redwood Ave. apartment following fire
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices