Fire in Winnipeg’s North End kills 2 cats, sends 3 people to hospital

Three people were sent to hospital and two cats were killed due to a fire in Winnipeg’s North End on Tuesday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews were sent to a three-storey Redwood Avenue apartment building around 11:15 p.m.

Although building residents were able to escape the flames before fire crews arrived, three people were assessed by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The blaze was under control within the hour, firefighters said. A search of the building led to the discovery of a cat, who was rescued, although two other cats were discovered dead after the fire was extinguished.