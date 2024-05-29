Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

TD Bank gets ‘negative’ outlook downgrade amid money-laundering probes

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 29, 2024 9:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: TD Bank earnings beat expectations amid money laundering probes'
Business Matters: TD Bank earnings beat expectations amid money laundering probes
TD Bank reported a strong second quarter overcast by money-laundering probes. Anne Gaviola has more on this story and more in Business Matters for May 23, 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fitch revised the outlook on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s credit ratings to “negative” from “stable” on Tuesday, citing risks to its business from the anti-money laundering probes it is facing.

The rating revision marks the latest headache from the investigations that have led to the termination of some employees and invited scrutiny from shareholders on the Canadian banking giant.

The regulatory actions have clouded the outlook for the bank’s risk profile and earnings, Fitch said, adding that it could also hinder its ability to do acquisitions in the United States.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

Canadian lenders have often looked to acquire industry players south of the border to grab growth opportunities outside of a saturated home market.

Last week, TD said it had set aside US$450 million to cover potential fines for one of the three regulatory probes on the issue and is anticipating more monetary penalties.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: TD Bank sets aside $450 million for U.S. anti-money laundering probe fine'
Business Matters: TD Bank sets aside $450 million for U.S. anti-money laundering probe fine
Trending Now

The issue could distract the management from the bank’s operations, as they are likely to focus on addressing the shortcomings in the bank’s risk controls, Fitch said.

Fitch, however, reaffirmed the bank’s long-term ratings at ‘AA-,’ continuing to rate it as high-grade.

It lauded the bank for its “resilient” financial profile, diversified business, prudent underwriting and strong liquidity.

More on Money
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices