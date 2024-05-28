Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Streets in Guelph, Waterloo among worst roads in Ontario: CAA

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 11:41 am
2 min read
A road closed sign. View image in full screen
A road closed sign. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the second year in a row, streets in Guelph and Waterloo have been named among the worst roads in Ontario.

On Tuesday, CAA released its annual Worst Roads in Ontario report, which lists the most dubious streets provincially and regionally.

For the second straight year, York Road in Guelph topped the list for the Western Region, an area that includes London and Waterloo Region as well as Brant, Huron, Middlesex, Norfolk, Oxford and Perth counties.

Ira Needles Boulevard in Waterloo finished fourth on the local list, which asked people to consider factors such as potholes, congestion, poor road signs and other safety concerns as they vote on the worst roads across the province.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The other three worst roads in the area all came from London, with Adelaide Street North, York Street and Adelaide Street South rounding out the top five.

Story continues below advertisement

For the fifth time in seven years, a Hamilton road led the provincial list, with Aberdeen Avenue being named the worst in Ontario.

It replaces two-time champion Barton Street East, which fell to third on the list behind Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto.

CAA says it releases the list annually in an effort to provide decision makers with public input on which roads need to be fixed.

Trending Now

“We know that the campaign works; time and time again, we see roads and infrastructure projects being moved up and budgets prioritized after the road has appeared on the list,” CAA assistant vice-president Teresa Di Felice stated.

The company says more than 2,000 roads across the province were nominated by drivers, pedestrians and cyclists for reasons such as poor maintenance, traffic jams and poor or no cycling infrastructure.

“Roads, sidewalks, and bike paths are only some of the things municipal governments fund with limited revenue sources,” Di Felice said. “It’s important for communities to share their view on what and where investments should be made. CAA Worst Roads is a forum to do that.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices